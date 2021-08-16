Cardano is already in the TOP-3 with 50% growth in a week

is the leading blockchain for smart contract creation, used extensively in DeFi and NFT. But the popularity has led to network congestion, high commissions and difficulties in updating. goes the other way, first testing all the technologies in the test network. On August 13, the developers announced the Alonzo hard fork planned for September 12, which will bring the era of smart contracts to Cardano. After this news, the coin soared by 23%, and the capitalization reached $ 69.6 billion.

Image source: StormGain cryptocurrency exchange

Cardano runs on a faster and more economical algorithm, while Ethereum continues to push the timing of the move to proof-of-stake over and over again. Cardano uses its own programming languages, and the network is divided into two levels – one for transactions, the second for smart contracts and dApps. All of this should provide better security and usability at high exchange rates.

Smart contracts are used in the fastest growing crypto industries – the decentralized finance (DeFi) market and non-fungible tokens (NFT). NFTs are analogous to a digital certificate, for example, they can indicate the copyright for a digital artwork. Already now, with their help, paintings, sports player cards, various 3D models are sold. The market is forecast to grow from $ 1 billion to $ 15 billion this year.

In DeFi, smart contracts allow you to automate the financial relationship between lender and borrower without using a third party. Over the past year, this area has grown 14 times and is now estimated at $ 84 billion.









Image source: defipulse.com

The approach of Cardano to smart contracts was positively received by institutional investors: open interest returned to growth.

Image source: bybt.com

Traders are also active: after a two month break, leveraged ADA purchases are on the rise. This is evidenced by the growing funding rate on perpetual futures contracts.

Image source: bybt.com

The Cardano network is far from being fully deployed, but every update is enthusiastically received by the community, and the price of the coin has increased by 1500% over the past 12 months. The successful deployment of Alonzo will reinforce this trend.

Analytical group StormGain