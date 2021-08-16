Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Anne Hathaway and others at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards

Charlize Theron
Well, movie awards season continues. Yesterday, January 12, the Critics’ Choice Awards were presented in Santa Monica for the 25th time. By tradition, let’s start with the red carpet – once again it turned out to be very stellar, bright and spectacular.
This time, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Renee Zellweger, Kate Beckinsale, Nicole Kidman and many other movie stars arrived in California. One of the main stars of the ceremony was 37-year-old Anne Hathaway, who made her red carpet debut after the birth of her second child. The actress shone yesterday in a gold Versace dress and looked just fine. Euphoria star Zendaya and actress Kristen Bell showed vivid images. However, there were also a lot of elegant outfits in classic and restrained colors and styles yesterday. We suggest taking a closer look at them and choosing your favorites.
Jennifer Lopez
Kate Beckinsale
Charlize Theron
Ann Hataway
Renee Zellweger
Nicole Kidman
Laura Dern
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis
Mandy moore
Lucy Hail
Noah Baumback and Greta Gerwig
Billy Porter
Kristen Bell
Zendaya
Margaret Qualley
Saoirse Ronan
Alison Brie
Lupita Nyong’o
Rachel Brosnahan
Gwendoline Christie
Chloe Bennet
Aquafina
Photo
