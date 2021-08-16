Monday, August 16, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Anne Hathaway and others at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards




    Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Anne Hathaway and others at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

    Charlize Theron

    Well, movie awards season continues. Yesterday, January 12, the Critics’ Choice Awards were presented in Santa Monica for the 25th time. By tradition, let’s start with the red carpet – once again it turned out to be very stellar, bright and spectacular.

    This time, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Renee Zellweger, Kate Beckinsale, Nicole Kidman and many other movie stars arrived in California. One of the main stars of the ceremony was 37-year-old Anne Hathaway, who made her red carpet debut after the birth of her second child. The actress shone yesterday in a gold Versace dress and looked just fine. Euphoria star Zendaya and actress Kristen Bell showed vivid images. However, there were also a lot of elegant outfits in classic and restrained colors and styles yesterday. We suggest taking a closer look at them and choosing your favorites.

    Jennifer Lopez
    Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez
    Kate Beckinsale
    Kate Beckinsale
    Charlize Theron
    Charlize Theron
    Ann Hataway
    Ann Hataway
    Renee Zellweger
    Renee Zellweger
    Nicole Kidman
    Nicole Kidman
    Laura Dern
    Laura Dern
    Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis
    Mandy moore
    Lucy Hail
    Noah Baumback and Greta Gerwig
    Billy Porter
    Kristen Bell
    Kristen Bell
    Zendaya
    Margaret Qualley
    Margaret Qualley
    Saoirse Ronan
    Saoirse Ronan
    Alison Brie
    Lupita Nyong'o
    Rachel Brosnahan
    Gwendoline Christie
    Chloe Bennet




    Aquafina
    Aquafina

    Pankina0809 Mariana Pankina

    Photo
    Gettyimages.ru





    Cornelius Chandler

