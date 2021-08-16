Cruella’s sequel has already started development

The movie “Cruella” starring Emma Stone has not yet left the screens of cinemas, and the Disney studio has already announced that it has begun work on a sequel, writes The Holywood Reporter.

The film became so successful that the studio decided to start developing a sequel in the second week of the first part’s release.

What exactly the sequel to “Cruella” will tell you is still unknown. But we can definitely say that the authors of the first film will work on the creation of the sequel. – Craig Gillespie and Tony McNamara. Emma Stone will return to the shit role.

What the movie “Cruella” (2021) is about

Crime Action Comedy “Cruella” from Disney – it is a prequel to the films 101 Dolmatins (1996) and 102 Dolmatins (2000). The fact that Hollywood plans to make another movie about the stylish villain was announced back in 2011. Interestingly, the actress Glenn Close, who played Cruella in the two previous films, was approved as the executive producer. Oscar-winning Emma Stone played this heroine in the new version of the story. It was difficult to imagine the sweetest heroine of the musical “La La Landa” in the role of a genius villain, but Emma Stone – a real genius of reincarnation, so she perfectly played the transformation of a sweet and talented girl Estella, oppressed by the thought that she had killed her mother, into the image of Cruella and driven by a thirst for revenge. Her villainess looks more like not the heroine Glen Close, but the anti-heroine of the DC Universe Harley Quinn.









More news on this topic:

Subscribe to the daily email newsletter from the creators of the number 1 newspaper in Ukraine. Every evening, the most important, exclusive and useful items are in your mail. Subscribe to…