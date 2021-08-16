Depp, Pattinson and other stars who are indifferent to expensive cars – Stars

We are used to thinking that any star will always prefer a luxury car, even when it comes to a shopping trip. However, a large number of really big stars are increasingly making a choice not only in favor of a more practical means of transportation, but sometimes change to public transport. We have gathered artists who do not get hung up on what to go to shooting and rehearsals today.

Keira Knightley

The British actress has starred in some of the biggest films of recent years, and despite her superstar status, Knightley can safely drive a few stops on the London Underground or drive an unremarkable car, of which there are thousands on English roads. The artist is sure that unnecessary spending deprives her of such luxuries as a quiet life and the ability to go out on the street without harassing annoying reporters. Moreover, Kira gives herself a certain amount every month and does not go beyond it.

Robert Pattison









To the surprise of many of his fans, Pattinson never wanted to own a cool car. Even the actor received the rights rather late – during the filming of his most famous film. However, even obtaining a driver’s license did not convince the artist of the need to purchase an expensive car, the star almost never drives, and therefore often resorts to the services of a personal driver or travels in the subway. Although every year it becomes more and more difficult to do this, given that Robert has been incredibly popular lately.

Johnny Depp

The actor owns islands, yachts, mansions, but as for cars, Depp still prefers to enjoy the aesthetics of vintage cars in his garage, but for movement he chooses the simplest cars so as not to attract too much attention. And Depp himself does not get behind the wheel – the actor is always accompanied by personal security and a driver, so there is simply no need to check the star’s license in his pocket before leaving.

Katie Holmes

The ex-wife of Tom Cruise is one of the most frequently met stars on the New York subway. The artist moves around the city alone or with her daughter, and the star simply hates traffic jams, and New York boasts quite problematic traffic. In such a situation, Holmes is simply looking for the nearest metro station, but he changes into a car only if he needs to appear effectively on the red carpet.