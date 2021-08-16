Dogecoin (DOGE) Appears on Watford T-shirts

The Dogecoin (DOGE) blockchain project will sponsor the Watford Premier League Football Club in the 2021/22 season

Dogecoin will sponsor Watford’s jerseys in conjunction with general partner Stake.com. The deal is valued at £ 700,000.

DOGE will take the place previously held by Bitcoin (BTC). Watford players wore BTC-branded T-shirts during the 2019/2020 Premier League football season as part of a € 1m sponsorship deal with Sportsbet.io. Watford then dropped out of the league but returned in 2021.

Football + crypto

Sports, like many other destinations in the entertainment industry, quickly became friends with cryptocurrency projects. Football is no exception. In 2021, many clubs issued fan tokens, legendary players created and successfully sold NFT collections, and some even received royalties in cryptocurrency.

DOGE’s sponsorship agreement with Watford is also far from the first of its kind. Such deals are being made not only at the club level, but also at the level of entire championships.

In May, Crypto.com became the official sponsor of the Italian Serie A league for the Italian Cup final on 19 May between Juventus and Atalanta. The company has also struck several deals with other non-football sports teams, including Formula 1 and Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The Ups and Downs of DOGE in 2021

The meme cryptocurrency DOGE has come to the attention of such media people as Elon Musk and Mark Cuban. They actively advertised the token on their social networks, and it grew rapidly as a token of gratitude. In May, DOGE reached an all-time high of $ 0.74, but then the token fell to $ 0.38 literally in a matter of days. He did not succeed in returning to his former heights.









In a recent speech on CNBC, Cuban stated that DOGE is better than any other cryptocurrency at performing the functions of a means of payment. He also added that the coin has unique use cases that the competition does not have. As an example, he named the ability to pay for goods and services. Responding to community criticism, Cuban replied:

“I do not advertise DOGE, I advertise the products and services of my companies. We allow people to pay in any cryptocurrency. But 95% of them choose DOGE. Buyers CHOOSE DOGE. You can say anything about BTC and argue as much as you want, but right now people prefer to pay in DOGE. “

Previously became knownthat Cuban’s basketball team will sell their merchandise for DOGE.

The bull market that started in the cryptocurrency market helped DOGE win back some of the losses. At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at $ 0.33. Over the course of the day, the coin has risen in price by 10% and came out on the 7th place in the rating of cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization.

