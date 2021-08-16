Dogecoin Growth and Jobs at Walmart: Crypto Market News From Investing.com



Investing.com – Value, Walmart (NYSE 🙂 Crypto Ambitions and T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ 🙂 Investigation – These and other important cryptocurrency market news in our daily roundup.

On Monday, August 16, the value of the native token of the Solana project (SOL) broke a record and rose above $ 60. Over the past day, the digital coin has risen in price by 36.6%. Previously, Solana Labs, the developer of the Solana blockchain, raised $ 314 million in a private token sale.

An ad appeared on LinkedIn – one of the largest retail stores in America. The retailer needs a professional with a good knowledge of the cryptocurrency product industry. The network needs a “visionary leader” who can take a high position in the development of this area in the company.

Samsung (KS 🙂 Electronics will take part in the Bank of Korea (BC) project to create a pilot platform for the national digital currency (CBDC). The corporation is also going to explore the functionality of the digital won on its Galaxy smartphones.

American wireless operator, estimated to have affected 100 million users. The hacker is ready to return some of the data – about 30 million social security numbers and driver’s license data – in exchange for six bitcoins worth about $ 274 thousand.

Over the past 24 hours, the meme cryptocurrency has grown by 16.8%, and over the week – by more than 45%. Its growth was facilitated by new statements by the owner of the basketball team Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban and the head of Tesla (NASDAQ 🙂 Elon Musk.









On Friday, August 13th, Cuban announced special discounts during the Summer Sale of Club Merch for those paying with Dogecoin. At the same time, the businessman called Dogecoin “the most powerful cryptocurrency in terms of a medium of exchange.” “I’ve been saying this for a while now,” Musk agreed with him.

