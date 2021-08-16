Dogecoin price rose by almost 17% amid statements by Mark Cuban and Elon Musk

Over the past day, the Dogecoin (DOGE) meme cryptocurrency has risen in price by 16.8%, and over the week – by more than 45%. The price accelerated its growth amid new statements by Mark Cuban and Elon Musk.

Data: CoinGecko.

On Friday, August 13th, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team announced special discounts during the summer sale of club merch for those who will pay in Dogecoin.

Coming soon to https://t.co/VUydpLFzGh a summer merch sale with special pricing for those who pay with @dogecoin !!! 🚀🚀🚀 – Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 13, 2021

On the same day, Cuban in an interview with CNBC called Dogecoin “the strongest cryptocurrency in terms of medium of exchange.”

“I’ve been saying this for a while now,” Elon Musk supported him.

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2021

On August 15, Mark Cuban expressed his opinion on the benefits of meme cryptocurrency.

The point about DOGE that people miss is that DOGE’s imperfections and simplicity are it’s greatest strengths. You can only use it to do 2 things: Spend It or HODL It. Both are easy to understand. And it’s cheap to buy. Which makes it a community anyone can join and enjoy. – Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 15, 2021

“What people overlook at DOGE is that imperfection and simplicity are its strengths. You can only use a coin for two things: spend or hold. Both are easy to understand. And it’s cheap to buy. It all makes her [Dogecoin] a community that anyone can join, ”he wrote.

Another positive news for Dogecoin was the announcement of the sports publication The Athletic that in the new season the logo of the coin will appear on the uniform of the English Premier League “Watford” football club. This will be the result of the team’s sponsorship deal with cryptocurrency online casino Stake.com.

The deal is valued at no less than £ 700,000 (~ $ 970,060) and will be paid in cryptocurrency. To promote the partnership, Stake.com plans to give away 10 million DOGE.

Recall that in February 2021, Mark Cuban announced that he bought Dogecoin for $ 5 for his 11-year-old son Jake for educational purposes.

In March, the Dallas Mavericks became the first NBA club to accept DOGE for payment.

Cuban later announced that he concentrated 60% of his cryptocurrency portfolio in Bitcoin, 30% in Ethereum. Other digital assets accounted for only 10%. He did not name the volume of investments.

