Don’t know! Selena Gomez radically changed her image

“She looks more cocky now.”







Following Billie Eilish, 27-year-old pop star Selena Gomez decided to change her hair color. From a brunette she dyed her hair blonde. Two masters worked on this difficult transition at once – Nikki Lee and Riavna Capri. They have been working on the singer’s image for over ten years.









“This color is unique to Selena. We had to strike a balance between the cool shade of her hair and the warm shade of her skin. Now she looks more daring and her look is perfect for the summer. Note that Selena usually prefers natural beauty, but this time she decided to make big changes, ”wrote the hairdressers. It took them eight hours to lighten Gomez’s hair by seven tones.

In February, the singer admitted live on Instagram that she was ready to radically change her image. But her fans didn’t expect it to happen so soon. Selena went to the salon right after finishing filming in the comedy series Hulu Only Murders in the Building, where she played Mabel Mora, who, together with her friends, solves a crime that happened in their house.