Emma Watson spoke out in support of transgender people after controversial post by J.K. Rowling

The post, published recently by British writer J.K. Rowling on Twitter, in which she, as many believed, insulted transgender people, continues to be actively discussed on the network. Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has already supported transgender people, and now his 30-year-old colleague Emma Watson has joined him. She reached out to her fans on Twitter yesterday, and while she didn’t mention Rowling and her post, it was clear that this was a reaction to the writer’s post.

Transgender people are who they think they are. They deserve to live their lives without being subject to constant doubts or claims that they are not who they think they are. I want my transgender followers to know that I, as well as many other people around the world, see them, respect and love them for who they are,

– she wrote.

Recall that Rowling’s indignation was caused by an article with the wording “people who menstruate.” She expressed the opinion that these people are usually called women. She was criticized for the fact that transgender men also have their periods, and this phrase is used precisely in order not to offend transgender people.

Rowling was criticized, accusing her of ignorance, intolerance and rudeness. Following the flood of negativity the writer faced, the Harry Potter author wrote an essay expressing concern about the spread of transactivism. In it, she admitted that in her first marriage with Portuguese television journalist Georges Arantis, she experienced sexual abuse. She explained that it was the harassment on social networks that made her remember this period of her life because of her statements about transgender people.









Suppressed by the relentless attacks of transactivists on social media, I spent most of the day thinking hard as memories of the sexual abuse I suffered in my 20s flooded. I reacted to the derogatory words spoken about women. I talked about the importance of gender and I still pay the price. I was accused of transphobia, called with the last words, demanded to beat me and kill me, She said.



