Friends of the series sang the iconic song of the series together

British television personality and actor James Corden hosted the Friends reunion show on May 27, 2021, 17 years after the last episode aired. Friends: Reunion received positive reviews from both “new” and “old” fans of the show.
Following the Friends meeting last month, the host released an 11-minute video late at night featuring Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry riding a golf cart and performing the iconic Friends “.
Recall that the series “Friends” aired from 1994 to 2004, it is considered an iconic and one of the best sitcoms in television history.