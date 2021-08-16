Friends of the series sang the iconic song of the series together

British television personality and actor James Corden hosted the Friends reunion show on May 27, 2021, 17 years after the last episode aired. Friends: Reunion received positive reviews from both “new” and “old” fans of the show.

On the topic “Friends: Reunion” in Ukrainian: how the “old” voices returned to the characters in a new episode

Following the Friends meeting last month, the host released an 11-minute video late at night featuring Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry riding a golf cart and performing the iconic Friends “.



A golf car in which the heroes of the TV series “Friends” perform together the song I’ll Be There For You / Photo screenshot from video

The main characters of “Friends” perform together the legendary song from the TV series I’ll Be There For You: watch a funny video









The Friends Reunion special premiered on May 27, 2021 on the HBO Max streaming platform. What is known about the special episode “Friends” “Friends” received at least $ 2.5 million for this special episode;

for this special episode; In the episode, the main actors were joined by various guest stars, some of whom took part in the fashion show with the themed costumes of the series. What we saw in the Friends special Lady Gaga sang a duet with Kudrow on the author’s song of Phoebe Buffet’s character – Smelly Cat; Read also Lady Gaga will sing with Lisa Kudrow: everything that is known about the special episode “Friends: Reunion” How the actors recalled many of the show’s guest stars, including Aniston’s ex-husband Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts, whom Perry dated after an episode of the series;

Revealed the secrets of the novels behind the scenes: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer were in love;

We also saw six actors sitting at the same table and reading famous lines and dialogues from the series. “I felt that reading dialogues was really special… We filmed them with four cameras around them on the terrace. It’s a tricky way to shoot because you can’t let the cameras shoot each other. It was real science. I really wanted to make it feel like they were the only ones in the room. If they were reading at a long or square table, it would not be so beautiful. At that moment everything was about them “, – stressed Ben Winston, special episode director. Trailer for the episode “Friends: Reunion”: watch the video

Recall that the series “Friends” aired from 1994 to 2004, it is considered an iconic and one of the best sitcoms in television history.