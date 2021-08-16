Monday, August 16, 2021
    Cornelius Chandler

    Friends of the series sang the iconic song of the series together




    British television personality and actor James Corden hosted the Friends reunion show on May 27, 2021, 17 years after the last episode aired. Friends: Reunion received positive reviews from both “new” and “old” fans of the show.

    On the topic “Friends: Reunion” in Ukrainian: how the “old” voices returned to the characters in a new episode

    Following the Friends meeting last month, the host released an 11-minute video late at night featuring Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry riding a golf cart and performing the iconic Friends “.

    Friends
    A golf car in which the heroes of the TV series “Friends” perform together the song I’ll Be There For You / Photo screenshot from video

    The main characters of “Friends” perform together the legendary song from the TV series I’ll Be There For You: watch a funny video




    Recall that the series “Friends” aired from 1994 to 2004, it is considered an iconic and one of the best sitcoms in television history.




