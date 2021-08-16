Hacker sells personal data of 30 million T-Mobile users for bitcoin

In total, the data of 100 million users is at risk – almost all of T-Mobile’s customers in the United States.

A post about the sale of a fresh database of 30 million users appeared on the darknet forum website over the weekend. This is reported by Motherboard in its report.

Hacker’s post. Source: www.govinfosecurity.com

The post itself does not mention the company, but in correspondence with a representative of the online magazine Motherboard, the seller said that information about 100 million users was obtained from the servers of T-Mobile, an American telecommunications company. The post also provides data from a random nine people.

Screenshot the hacker provided to prove the hack. Source: www.govinfosecurity.com

The file “T-Mobile USA. Full customer info ”containing 30 million social security numbers and driver’s licenses. The hacker demands 6 bitcoins for it – about $ 284,672. The rest of the data, including names, phone numbers and physical addresses, will be sold “privately”.









Read Bloomchain through your favorite social networks: Telegram, VK, FB

The hacker said that T-Mobile has kept the Gateway GPRS Support Node (GGSN) open for Internet access, which is part of the underlying infrastructure that connects mobile devices to the network. “From there, we went to several IP addresses and eventually got access to their servers.”

According to the data vendor, the hacker group gained access to more than 100 internal servers of the company, most of which contained Oracle databases.

“I think they already discovered the hack because we lost access to the servers,” the seller said, adding that he had already downloaded all the data before and saved it in different places.

T-Mobile said, “We are aware of the requirements posted on this forum and are actively reviewing their validity. We cannot provide any additional information at the moment. ” The company declined to answer a question about the extent of the hack.

If the hack is confirmed, it could affect almost every T-Mobile customer in the US: In its Q2 earnings report, the telco reported 104.79 million US customers, according to FactSet.

Read also: more than 270 thousand cybercrimes have occurred in Russia in six months.

This is the fifth T-Mobile hack in less than three years. In December 2020, the company reported a data breach of 200,000 users. More than 1 million users were affected by the hack in 2019, 2.3 million accounts in 2018.