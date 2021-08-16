Harry, Ron and Hermione are still friends! Daniel Radcliffe talks about how he interacts with Emma Watson and Rupert Grint

During the filming of the Harry Potter films, the first of which was released in 2001, the actors who starred in the saga managed to become real friends – many of them still meet and communicate with each other. Daniel Radcliffe, who played the main role in the film, a wizard boy named Harry Potter, admitted that he also keeps in touch with his colleagues Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who played his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley in the film.

Of course, we are in touch. But not as close as before

– he said on the air of The Today Show.



Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

The actor added that he recently wrote a message to Rupert Grint and congratulated him on the birth of his first child.

For me, of course, it is wild that now the time has come when we have children. I’m sure this fact makes people feel very old,

– shared Radcliffe and noted that he is very happy for Rupert, who, he is sure, will be an amazing father.



Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II

Despite the fact that the film brought Radcliffe immense popularity and marked the beginning of his acting career (he began acting in the film at the age of 11), after filming “Harry Potter” he became addicted to alcohol. But he overcame his addiction and has been leading a sober lifestyle for several years. Relatives and colleagues helped him to cope with the addiction.

They helped me at key moments in my life,









– he said.



Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson

Emma Watson also spoke about her friendship with colleagues in the film more than once – in addition to Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, she also communicates well with Tom Felton, who played the negative character Draco Malfoy in the Potterian. They were even suspected of being romantically involved, and Rupert Grint said there was some chemistry between them during filming. However, insiders claim that Emma and Tom are just good friends and have never been a couple.