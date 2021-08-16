Hollywood stars Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson named the worst on-screen kissing of their careers

As part of her lifestyle ‒ project Goop, actress Gwyneth Paltrow and colleague Kate Hudson discussed the most unfortunate and memorable kisses in the history of their film career.

So, Hudson admitted that the most impressive kiss in the movie she had with Billy Crudup in the movie “Almost Famous.” The actress really liked this scene, but the director considered it unnecessary and cut it out of the film.

But the kisses with Matthew McConaughey, with whom the star starred in the films “Fool’s Gold” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”, she did not like. As Keith recalls, during the scene in the ocean, due to moisture and wind, the partner “had snot all over his face.”









But the hostess of the evening, Gwyneth Paltrow, noted that the worst kiss for her was with Robert Downey Jr in The Avengers.

When I kissed Robert, I thought: “You’re kidding, it’s literally like kissing your brother”,

– confesses the celebrity.

