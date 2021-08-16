Monday, August 16, 2021
More
    HomeNews
    Cornelius Chandler

    Latest Posts

    Hollywood stars Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson named the worst on-screen kissing of their careers




    17 October 2020 15:00
    Katerina Danilenko

    Hollywood stars Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson named the worst on-screen kissing of their careers

    Actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson

    social network Instagram

    As part of her lifestyle ‒ project Goop, actress Gwyneth Paltrow and colleague Kate Hudson discussed the most unfortunate and memorable kisses in the history of their film career.

    Read alsoNadia Dorofeeva about relationships with Positive: We went on dates, had love

    So, Hudson admitted that the most impressive kiss in the movie she had with Billy Crudup in the movie “Almost Famous.” The actress really liked this scene, but the director considered it unnecessary and cut it out of the film.

    But the kisses with Matthew McConaughey, with whom the star starred in the films “Fool’s Gold” and “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”, she did not like. As Keith recalls, during the scene in the ocean, due to moisture and wind, the partner “had snot all over his face.”




    Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey / social network Instagram

    Read also# STRONG Oksana Bayrak: I do not meet any framework

    But the hostess of the evening, Gwyneth Paltrow, noted that the worst kiss for her was with Robert Downey Jr in The Avengers.

    When I kissed Robert, I thought: “You’re kidding, it’s literally like kissing your brother”,

    – confesses the celebrity.

    Recall

    Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr in The Avengers. / social network Instagram




    Cornelius Chandler

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us