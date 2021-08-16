How do I place stops on Binance? Two advanced tools for opening orders: Stop-Limit and OCO – 1K

There is a whole playlist on my YouTube channel dedicated to studying on the Binance exchange.

Today we will talk about three types of orders, convenient for both a beginner and an advanced trader. Most traders use only one of them – a limit order. They have to sit for hours on charts, look for entry and exit points and, accordingly, waste time and nerves.

Let’s consider two more advanced tools for opening orders – Stop-Limit Order and Pending Order, which allow you to calmly move away from charts with confidence that orders will be filled automatically.

Stop Limit Order

The best way to understand how it works is to divide it into 2 parts: stop price and limit price.

The stop price is responsible for placing a limit order if the asset reaches a certain value, and the limit price is a predetermined value of the limit order at which it will be executed. Therefore, as soon as the stop price is reached, the limit order will be immediately placed for sale.

The price for placing stop and limit can be the same, this is not a mandatory requirement. However, it is much safer to set the stop price (trigger price) slightly higher for sell orders or lower for buy orders than the limit price. This increases the likelihood that your limit order will be bought after the stop limit is triggered.

How to use?

Let’s say you just bought 5 BNB at 0.0012761 BTC, as you assume the price is close to the major support level and is likely to rise.

In such a situation, you may want to place a stop-limit order to sell to reduce losses in case your assumption turns out to be wrong and the price starts to fall. To do this, click on the stop limit tab and set the stop and limit price, as well as the number of BNB coins that you want to put up for sale.

If you think 0.0012700 BTC is a reliable support level, you can place a stop limit order just below that price (if it doesn’t hold). In this example, we will set a stop limit of 5 BNB with a stop price of 0.0012490 BTC and a limit price of 0.0012440 BTC.

After you click on “sell BNB” a confirmation window will appear. Make sure everything is correct and then click “Confirm”.

You can scroll down the page to review or manage your open orders.

Please note that a stop limit order will only be placed if the stop price is reached, and the limit order will only be executed when the asset value reaches your limit price. If your limit order was opened (at the stop price), but the value of the coin does not reach the price you set, the limit order will remain open.









OCO order

Another type of order is OCO (from the English. One Cancel The Other) or interchangeable order, which allows you to place two trades at the same time. It combines a limit order with a stop limit order, provided that only one of the two is executed.

In other words, as soon as one of the orders is partially or completely executed, the second is automatically canceled. Please note that canceling one order in the same way will result in canceling another.

How do I use OCO orders?

To go to an OCO order, click on Stop Limit to open the drop-down menu and select OCO.

On Binance, OCO orders can be placed as a pair of buy or sell trades. After selecting this option, a new type of zone will be loaded for forming deals, as shown below. This interface allows you to set a limit and a stop-limit order at the same time.

Limit order:

The “Price” field is the value of your limit order. This order will be displayed in the order book.

Stop Limit Order:

The “Stop” field is the price at which the stop limit will be triggered (for example, 0.0024950 BTC).

The “Limit” field is the actual price of your limit order after the stop limit is triggered (for example, 0.0024900 BTC).

After placing an OCO order, you can view the details of your trades in the Open Orders section below.

As an example, let’s assume that you just bought 5 BNB at 0.0026837 BTC, as we assume that their value is close to the main support zone and will soon start to rise again.

In this case, you can use the OCO function to place a profit order with a value of 0.0030 BTC along with a stop limit order of 0.0024900 BTC.

If your forecast is correct and the price rises to 0.0030 BTC or higher, your sell order will be filled and your stop limit will be automatically canceled.

On the other hand, if you made a mistake and the price dropped to 0.0024950 BTC, your stop-limit order will be triggered. This will potentially minimize your losses if the price continues to fall.

Note that in this example, the stop price is 0.0024950 (trigger price), and the limit price at which your order will close is 0.0024900 (the trade price of your order).

This means that your stop limit will be triggered the moment the price reaches 0.0024950. But in fact, your order will be executed at a price of 0.0024900. In other words, if BNB / BTC falls to or below 0.0024950, a sell limit order will be placed at 0.0024900 per coin.

OCO is a simple yet powerful tool that allows you and other users of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange to trade in a safer and more versatile way. This special type of order can be useful for taking profits, limiting risks, and even entering and exiting positions. However, it is important to have a good understanding of how limit and stop limit orders work before using OCO.

Source: vc.ru