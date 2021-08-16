How Kendall Jenner sets fashion trends

Every season we see dozens of young street style stars, but hardly any of them can surpass Kendall Jenner. She looks equally harmonious in a tight neon jumpsuit, in which not everyone dares to leave the house, and in the most ordinary shorts and a T-shirt. Kendall dresses according to her mood and does not seek to introduce all the trends of the season into her image at once. She is very selective about fashion trends. That is why over 140 million subscribers trust her taste.

Over the years of work in the modeling business, Kendall has managed to establish herself as a fashion influencer along with Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Cycling shorts and crop tops, microbags and glasses in the spirit of the “Matrix” – all these trends “went public” largely thanks to her. Jenner was among the first to wear canary yellow. She also elevated her favorite ultra-revealing mini-dresses to the status of a daily base.









Of course, in a difficult fashion business, Kendall Jenner is helped by stylist Marnie Senofonte. Together they design every look, including coffee gates and airport kits. But this does not mean at all that the model completely gave her wardrobe into the hands of Marnie. They always work together.

When it comes to new brands, Kendall is often the one who takes the lead. The model clearly has a superpower at finding cool young brands. In an interview, the stylist once mentioned that Kendall constantly sends accounts of new brands, whose collections she liked.

The girl is equally passionate about bags, preferring something special to generally recognized popular models. For example, rare vintage pieces or, again, options from the collections of still unreported fashion brands. Of course, as soon as Kendall Jenner comes out with a bag of a young brand, the copies are immediately redeemed. However, this effect applies to everything that the model wears.

Kendall Jenner celebrates her 25th birthday on November 3, and we remember her best street style looks.