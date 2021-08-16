“I have known you in so many lives”

The actress and the rapper met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Grain Field.

35-year-old Megan Fox shared details about her personal life in an interview with the Washington Post. She said that at first sight she had a “magical” connection with the 31-year-old musician and actor Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly.

“When I first looked into his eyes, I thought:“ I know you. I knew you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives, ”” Megan recalled her first meeting with Colson.

The star couple first met on the set of the crime thriller Randall Emmett in Puerto Rico. The actress, who was married at that time, admitted that she almost instantly felt that she had met a “soul mate”.

Production of Midnight in a Grain Field started on March 9, but was soon suspended due to the pandemic. Interestingly, in quarantine, Megan Fox was more often seen in the company of Baker, and not her husband Brian Austin Green. According to insiders, the couple separated at the end of April.









Megan and Brian have been married for 10 years, the ex-spouses are raising three sons, the youngest of whom is only three years old. In 2015, the couple was already on the verge of divorce, but it was the actress’s pregnancy with her third child that forced her to withdraw the application for divorce.

According to rumors, the reason for the divorce was Megan and Coulson’s whirlwind romance.

