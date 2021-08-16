In a good mood: Cameron Diaz on a walk in Los Angeles

Cameron Diaz

After leaving the profession, 47-year-old Cameron Diaz leads a rather relaxed lifestyle and takes control of her own time. Most often, the star can now be seen walking with her beloved husband Benji Madden, meeting with friends or while shopping.

The other day, Diaz once again got into the lenses of street reporters. This time, they captured Cameron walking out of a restaurant in Los Angeles, where she was having lunch with her friend.

Cameron Diaz

For the walk, Cameron chose a feminine, casual-style look: she was wearing a translucent black top, a matching blazer and light-colored high-waisted jeans. Diaz’s stylish look was complemented by swamp-colored suede ankle boots, a bag of the same shade and glasses in a tortoiseshell frame.

Recall that after Cameron left the profession in 2018, journalists do not stop asking the star if she is going to return to the big screens one day. Usually, the star evades the answer and declares that at this period she is completely satisfied with her life. However, in a recent conversation with InStyle, Diaz gave fans hope:

I see this situation as follows: for more than half of my life I have lived in full view of the public. It seems to me that in my case it’s okay to take the time to somehow rethink my life and decide what my return should be.

At the same time, Cameron Diaz clarified that she does not promise her fans anything, because her grand comeback in the cinema will happen only if she sincerely wants it and realizes that she is really ready to take such a serious step.







