In less than a day, $ 12 million worth of Ethereum was burned. Why this is important :: RBC.Crypto

Since the activation of the burning mechanism, 4.4 thousand digital coins have been destroyed. How the deflationary model will affect the value of the altcoin and can it make it the largest cryptocurrency by capitalization

Yesterday, August 5, at about 15:36 Moscow time, the London update took place on the Ethereum network, which completely changed the mechanism for calculating transaction fees. Part of the commissions that miners previously received are now burned.

Burning tokens is the destruction of a certain number of tokens to reduce their number in circulation. This method is used to combat inflation and increase the value of cryptocurrencies. All coin burning operations are recorded on the blockchain as a transaction, so anyone can verify that the coins have been destroyed.

After the release of the London hard fork, Ethereum rose in price by 7% within an hour. The cost of the altcoin at the moment reached $ 2.8 thousand. At 13:20 Moscow time on August 6, the digital coin is trading at $ 2.7 thousand, and its capitalization is $ 324 billion, according to CoinGecko.

A hard fork will take place on the Ethereum network. What will it change

According to the service ultrasound.money, which tracks the burning of coins on the Ethereum network, at 13:20 Moscow time on August 6, more than 4.4 thousand coins ($ 12.2 million) were destroyed. RBC-Crypto experts explained how the new deflationary mechanism will affect altcoin and to what level it may grow in the near future.

Growth according to plan

Ethereum has risen in price at the moment more on expectations of a hard fork than after its release, said Nikita Soshnikov, director of the Alfacash cryptocurrency exchange service. In the week before the update was released, the price of Ethereum increased by 22%. In addition to introducing a deflationary model, investor excitement comes from Ethereum’s successful push towards protocol 2.0.









“Everything is going more or less according to plan, at the beginning of 2022 the Merge phase is expected, and then sharding, which will eventually be able to bring the Ethereum blockchain to a new level,” the expert explained.

The future of Ethereum: how the project will change in the next 5 years

There is nothing supernatural in the growth of the Ethereum rate after the update, says Ivan Petukhovsky, co-founder of the EXMO crypto exchange. According to him, altcoin now follows the classic market law, according to which a reduction in the supply of an asset increases its price.

The movement will continue

Given that Ethereum has grown by a third over the past few weeks, altcoin may exceed the $ 3,000 mark in the coming days, Soshnikov predicted. By the end of the year, he expects to see Ethereum in the $ 5,000-6,000 range due to the deflationary model effect.

It will be possible to assess the impact of the deflationary model on the Ethereum rate over a longer period of time, noted Yuri Mazur, head of the data analysis department at CEX.IO Broker. In his opinion, an upward movement will be observed in the next few weeks, which will push the altcoin price above $ 3 thousand.

Struggle for primacy

CryptoQuant CEO Ki Yong Joo said on August 5 that the update will increase the scalability, security, and decentralization of the Ethereum blockchain. In the long term, altcoin will be able to outperform Bitcoin in market capitalization, Ju predicted.

Ethereum really has every chance of becoming the largest cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization thanks to a more extensive and functional ecosystem, Mazur said. He explained that this is a prospect for the next few years.

The director of the cryptocurrency exchange service Alfacash agreed with him. In his opinion, Ethereum can be expected to reach the first position in 2022, but capitalization is not the indicator that investors should be guided by.

“Other indicators are much more important, such as the volume of trades, the volume of on-chain transactions, the amount of funds blocked in DeFi, and others,” Soshnikov added.

