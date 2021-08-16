In Singapore, Investors Now Own More Ethereum Than Bitcoin, Followed By Cardano: A Study »Crypto Insiders

adoption of Cryptocurrency It is growing rapidly in Singapore. Meanwhile, more Singaporean investors own Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC). This is clear again. Research work From the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange in partnership with CoinMarketCap and Singapore-based Seedly platform.

In the period from June 29 to July 9, 4248 respondents with financial investments were interviewed. At least 2,862 respondents, or 67%, had cryptocurrency. Most cryptocurrency investors own ether – 2,236 respondents, or 78%. Next comes Bitcoin with 69% and Cardano (ADA) It comes in third with 40%. This is followed by binance coin (BNB) (31%), Ripple (XRP) (25%) rope (USDT) (25%) polkadot (DOT) (22%) and link chain (LINK) (18%).

The survey showed that more than two-thirds of respondents have increased their cryptocurrency holdings due to the pandemic. For the remaining 33% who do not invest in cryptocurrency, the lack of knowledge and understanding of digital assets is considered the biggest obstacle.









In addition, 50% consider the market to be “very volatile” and 29% do not know how to invest in cryptocurrencies. However, 34% of respondents who do not yet own cryptocurrency said they plan to invest in the next 12 months.

81% of respondents holding digital currencies believe that buying and holding cryptocurrencies with long-term potential is the main reason for investing. This is followed by 58% of cryptocurrency investors who trade cryptocurrency for profit, and 43% use cryptocurrency deposits to earn interest.

Just under 80% of respondents who own cryptocurrency are men, and just over 80% are under 34. The average cryptocurrency investor in Singapore is estimated to be 29 years old and earn S $ 52,000 a year. On average, women investing in cryptocurrency earn more than male investors.