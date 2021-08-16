Investment opportunities in Cardano cryptocurrency were evaluated by an expert

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is a cryptocurrency that gained momentum quickly after its launch on September 27, 2017. Since then, the token has returned 7,080% to investors, well ahead of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gains of 910% over the same period. As a result, Cardano ranks among the 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies.

The possibilities of investing in the Cardano cryptocurrency were assessed by The Motley Fool expert Zhiyuan Song.

Mining

He noted that the complexity of mining increases over time, so miners have to purchase more and more advanced GPUs, consuming more and more electricity.

Anyone with multi-core central processing units (CPUs) could mine bitcoin at about 50 per block in the early days (which costs about $ 2 million today). Now, however, you need a processor that’s 2.2 billion times more powerful to keep up with the complexity of mining. All of this has serious environmental implications.

PoS Cardano

According to Sun, Cardano is the first cryptocurrency to be based on a proof-of-stake (PoS) network instead of a proof-of-work (PoW) network. In a PoS system, a coin holder can generate new blocks and verify transactions. Anyone holding a coin of the relevant cryptocurrency (such as Cardano (ADA)) is able to participate in this process.









Zhiyuan Song notes that large stakeholders can earn a 6.59% “interest” per year by launching a share pool. Those with lower stakes can also delegate their Cardano tokens to the share pool, making roughly the same gross margin before a 3.91% commission. At the same time, according to the expert, 32.9 billion Cardano tokens out of a total of 45 billion are in circulation. Thus, the inflation-adjusted yield is less than 2%.

Problems and Conclusions

Sung emphasized that the PoS network creates problems at the same time as solving them. This setup provides crypto whales (wealthy investors) with a disproportionate amount of power on the blockchain.

Moreover, the expert notes, with its huge market capitalization, investors are clearly assessing the possibility of implementing smart contracts, leading to wider network adoption. “Of course, it is quite possible. But until that happens, I would rate Cardano as suitable only for speculative investors,” Sun said.