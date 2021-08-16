Investors confirmed the forecast of growth of bitcoin to $ 100 thousand by the end of the year

Many members of the crypto community believe that there is a positive movement ahead of BTC.

The most capitalized cryptocurrency – bitcoin – started a new work week with growth. As of 09:41 (Moscow time), the digital asset is trading at $ 47,332. The maximum value of BTC per day, according to the CoinMarketCap resource, is fixed at $ 47,998, with a minimum at $ 45,579.

Bitcoin chart. Source: TradingView

Against the background of the positive movement of the bitcoin rate, the hashrate (aggregate computing power aimed at mining cryptocurrency) of BTC continued to recover. The positive dynamics suggests that miners who have disconnected from the cryptocurrency network amid pressure from the Chinese authorities are gradually returning to work.

Bitcoin hashrate. Source: blockchain.com

Bitcoin investor predictions

PlanB, a popular analyst in the crypto community, launched a vote on his microblog, the topic of which was the prospects for further movement of the BTC rate until December 2021. As of this writing, the $ 100,000 option is leading by a large margin. The second most popular version is that bitcoin will be traded below $ 100,000 at the end of 2021.

Recall that according to the forecasting model developed by PlanB PlanB, bitcoin will be able to break through the $ 100 thousand level during 2021. The analyst’s theory is based on a comparison of the behavior of the BTC rate after halving (halving the level of reward for mining cryptocurrency). The changes are creating a shortage of bitcoin in the market. The last BTC halving was recorded in May 2020.

Many members of the crypto community also believe that forecasts for bitcoin can be based on the analysis of the behavior of the cryptocurrency after previous reductions in 2 times the mining reward. If the theory that BTC repeats movement cycles after halvings is correct, the cryptocurrency may rise ahead.

Miners believe in the prospects for further growth in the value of bitcoin. This is evidenced by the accumulation of digital assets by the designated category of participants in the crypto community. This behavior of miners suggests that they do not want to part with the cryptocurrency at current prices. Accordingly, market participants are waiting for the further growth of BTC.

An analyst known in the crypto community under the nickname Inmortal, in turn, presented the likely trajectory of bitcoin.

