Kanye West publicly asked Kim Kardashian to return to him

Kanye West’s new album contains a lot of lyrical tracks, because it is dedicated to the late mother of the rapper Donda. Before the artist sang the song Love Unconditionally, the words of his mother were heard from the stage: “No matter what, you never leave your family.”

In the middle of the room, Kanye West knelt down and emotionally said: “I am losing my whole family, love, come back to me”…

Considering that Kim Kardashian and her children were present at the concert, the fans had no doubts that the artist dedicated these lines to her. By the way, in another song, the rapper hinted that his ex-wife is still in love with him.

Time and space is a luxury, but you came here to show that you’re still in love with me

Recall on Thursday, August 5, Kim Kardashian attended her ex-husband’s concert for the second time. For the first time at the stadium in Atlanta, she appeared with four children and her sister Chloe.

Then the socialite appeared in a bright red jumpsuit, which echoed the concert total red image of Kanye West. This time, Kim chose a total black outfit, and the outfits of the ex looked like a pair look again.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s relationship after divorce announcement