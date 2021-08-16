Kendall Jenner is sued for missing photoshoot

The famous Italian brand has sued the American super-model Kendall Jenner for contract violations, reports the ELLE portal. According to the newspaper, the US District Court in Manhattan received the relevant documents. The complaint says the star missed one of two photo shoots stipulated in the agreement.

In paper also celebrated that Jenner’s fee was $ 1.35 million. Now the company allegedly demanded damages in the amount of at least $ 1.8 million. Jenner herself has not yet commented on the situation. She is from one of the richest celebrity families in the United States. Her half-sisters on Kris Jenner’s mother’s side are Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, who have also made a name and fortune for themselves in the modeling business and the entertainment industry.









