Kim Kardashian Fails Law College Exam

The celebrity admitted that she is sorely lacking time to prepare for the retake.

40-year-old Instagram star and family reality TV star Kim Kardashian was unable to pass the law college exam, despite the fact that she “studied 10-12 hours every day for six weeks in a row.” This became known from the teaser for the new release of the show “The Kardashian Family”, where Kim talked with her sisters.

During the exam, the celebrity scored 474 points instead of the required 560 and admitted that she was very nervous before retaking, because the results depend on whether she can continue her studies.

As such, Kim studies jurisprudence textbooks at her home in Malibu. [+–]

In a conversation with sisters Kourtney and Chloe, Kim did not hide how upset she was. According to her, she was very close to passing the exam. But most of all she is depressed by the fact that she found time to prepare for it, because at the same time she was busy filming the last issues of “The Kardashian Family”, was preparing to celebrate her 40th birthday, not planning to transfer anything, and was engaged in her brands. In addition, Kim said, she stole time from herself that she could spend with the children, and now does not know if she needs to be trained in a new circle.









According to media reports, Kim has already taken her first steps in the field of human rights protection. So, she helped the former federal prisoner Alice Marie Johnson, who was convicted of participation in organizing the cocaine trade for life, to be released. The reality TV queen got down to business with then-President Donald Trump and his son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner. Trump first commuted Johnson’s sentence in June 2018 and then pardoned her in full last August.

In March, Kim revealed in Good Morning Vogue that she is now halfway to her law degree and has only two years of study left before she can take the bar exam and become a full-time lawyer. As you know, the celebrity’s own father Robert Kardashian was a famous lawyer and at one time even defended the notorious football player O. Jay Simpson, suspected of murdering his wife and her lover. Then, despite strong evidence, the defender managed to convince the court that his client was innocent, and this story was even filmed, and the role of Kardashian was played by John Travolta.

Earlier, CNN reporter Van Jones, who is suspected of having an affair with Kim Kardashian, said that she would make an excellent lawyer. They met several times at parties, and she also trained for four years as a lawyer in his organization # cut50.