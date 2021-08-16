Kim Kardashian highlighted the curvaceous outfit

Celebrity showed her new bow.

40-year-old reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian loves to show off her looks. Most often, she wears clothes that effectively emphasize her curvaceous forms.

So, Kim tried on a knitted jumpsuit in military style, with a slit under the chest and with seams outward. The star complemented her image with a small suede handbag and large gold earrings.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian / Instagram Kim Kardashian

Kardashian left her hair loose, and on her face she did makeup in warm shades.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram Kim Kardashian

“Looking for me?” – laconically signed a series of pictures of Kim.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram Kim Kardashian

She also showed a cute photo with her children.









Kim Kardashian / Instagram Kim Kardashian

We will remind, earlier, Kim Kardashian in her dressing room arranged a photo shoot in a stylish bow. The influencer paired light beige cargo pants with a brown knit cropped sweater. She complemented the image with light stiletto ankle boots.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram Kim Kardashian

Read also: In bright and fashionable swimwear: Kim Kardashian showed off sexy forms

Kim Kardashian in swimwear (20 photos)



Share this: Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Telegram Viber Email Copy link