    Kim Kardashian highlighted the curvaceous outfit




    Celebrity showed her new bow.

    40-year-old reality TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian loves to show off her looks. Most often, she wears clothes that effectively emphasize her curvaceous forms.

    So, Kim tried on a knitted jumpsuit in military style, with a slit under the chest and with seams outward. The star complemented her image with a small suede handbag and large gold earrings.

    Kim Kardashian / © Instagram Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian / Instagram Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian / © Instagram Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian / Instagram Kim Kardashian

    Kardashian left her hair loose, and on her face she did makeup in warm shades.

    Kim Kardashian / © Instagram Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian / Instagram Kim Kardashian

    “Looking for me?” – laconically signed a series of pictures of Kim.

    Kim Kardashian / © Instagram Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian / Instagram Kim Kardashian

    She also showed a cute photo with her children.




    Kim Kardashian / © Instagram Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian / Instagram Kim Kardashian

    We will remind, earlier, Kim Kardashian in her dressing room arranged a photo shoot in a stylish bow. The influencer paired light beige cargo pants with a brown knit cropped sweater. She complemented the image with light stiletto ankle boots.

    Kim Kardashian / © Instagram Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian / Instagram Kim Kardashian

    Read also: In bright and fashionable swimwear: Kim Kardashian showed off sexy forms




