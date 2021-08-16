Kristen Stewart takes offense at Robert Pattinson – POPCAKE

Though Robert Pattison (Robert Pattinson) and Kristen Stewart (Kristen Stewart) broke up years ago and their relationship is still remembered today. Netizens do not give up hope that the former lovers will get back together.

Not so long ago it became known that Pattinson will star in new major films, and Kristen was recognized as the actress of the decade by the Hollywood Critics Association. From the comments on the network, it can be seen that the twilight couple is still perceived in the context of a decade ago. Let’s remember why the actors broke up?

The reason for the breakup was Kristen’s betrayal with the director. After that, the couple was unable to successfully restore relations.









“I would like to marry him … yes. I don’t stick to tradition too much, but still, in every way I was in, it seemed to me that this is it. My love was never an accident. ” – Kristen once admitted in an interview.

However, this did not happen due to Robert’s difficult nature. Note that not everyone can withstand his arrogance. His scandal with the director Matt Reeves (Matt Reeves) went far beyond the edge of the set. And, it seems, now fans do not wait for the continuation of “Batman”.

This seems to be why the actress holds a grudge against her ex-boyfriend. As much as fans of Pattinson and Stewart would never want to see each other again, even as good friends.