Kudryavtseva in a white dress with buttons supported the polka dot print trend

50-year-old Lera Kudryavtseva returned from vacation, which she spent with her husband and daughter in Turkey, having previously visited a children’s creative camp in Sochi. Tanned and rested, she got to work almost immediately.

Walking with a friend: Ani Lorak in a black dress with lace showed slender legsThe singer posed for a memorable shot during the evening promenade.

Traditionally, the TV presenter shows behind the scenes of the filming process in her stories, and this time she captured herself in a feminine white dress with a polka dot print and long sleeves.









The print “small polka dots”, or polka dot, this season burst into the forefront along with the floral pattern in women’s fashion. Earlier stylist Marina Korabel advised to pay attention to this decor.

“Such a print as polka dots gives femininity and is relevant for all times”, – previously noted stylist Marina Korabel.

By the way, Alla Pugacheva has chosen the polka dot print for a long time. After her, her friend Laima Vaikule tried on feminine polka dots.

see also