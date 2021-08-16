Monday, August 16, 2021
    Kudryavtseva in a white dress with buttons supported the polka dot print trend




    TV presenter Lera Kudryavtseva has already started work.

    Lera Kudryavtseva. Photo: Global Look Press

    50-year-old Lera Kudryavtseva returned from vacation, which she spent with her husband and daughter in Turkey, having previously visited a children’s creative camp in Sochi. Tanned and rested, she got to work almost immediately.

    Traditionally, the TV presenter shows behind the scenes of the filming process in her stories, and this time she captured herself in a feminine white dress with a polka dot print and long sleeves.




    Lera Kudryavtseva
    Lera Kudryavtseva. Photo: instagram.com/leratv/

    The print “small polka dots”, or polka dot, this season burst into the forefront along with the floral pattern in women’s fashion. Earlier stylist Marina Korabel advised to pay attention to this decor.

    “Such a print as polka dots gives femininity and is relevant for all times”, – previously noted stylist Marina Korabel.

    By the way, Alla Pugacheva has chosen the polka dot print for a long time. After her, her friend Laima Vaikule tried on feminine polka dots.

