Вне зависимости от ваших планов на Новый год наряд придется кстати везде.

You may not be ready to celebrate Christmas and New Years yet, but here Kylie Jenner is determined to bring a bit of solemnity into her life very seriously. So, recently, an influencer and a young businesswoman published a series of photos on her Instagram profile, where she flaunts in a new stylish image against the background of a Christmas tree, which Gargantua and Pantagruel would not refuse. The minimalistic wood décor is the perfect backdrop for the trendy bow. We predict that not only loyal fans of the TV star will wish to repeat it at their own celebrations, but also those who are not indifferent to various fashion delights.

The reality star and beauty tycoon is a big fan of all kinds of celebrations. Therefore, in November he prepares bows in which he will celebrate the coming of the New Year and the most important holiday for most Americans – Christmas. And in view of the image she chose as a teaser, we suspect that the girl easily outperforms her many sisters in the fashion department, many of whom are opinion leaders and style icons.

Let’s not forget that in the United States the time of the warmest and family holiday is approaching – Thanksgiving Day, from which the period of celebrations begins. Classic autumn shades Kylie Jenner rethought a little, and designed it in a sexy way. Nothing enchanting or vulgar, but there is still some eroticism. It is easy to see her wearing orange motorcycle trousers with metal subtone, and in a dark pink satin blouse, tailored in the style of a tuxedo.

Warm hues and glossy materials look particularly appealing against a backdrop of roaring fire and tall pine trees already adorned with blinking lights.

Despite the fact that Kylie Jenner is not one of those celebrities who seriously think about the environment, her image of authorship LaQuan Smith easy to imagine as perfect for one of the many upcoming holidays. The star does not wear the same thing several times, but in this case, she should think about dressing up in the perfect outfit On Christmas.









This is exactly the look that will look harmonious during a family Thanksgiving dinner, and while unpacking gifts on the morning of December 25th.

Brand clothing LaQuan Smith more common in older wardrobe sisters Kylie Kendallbut also a goddess beauty– the industry sometimes does not mind paying tribute to the chic of true American fashion.

Recall that it was in the outfit of this brand that she appeared in front of the paparazzi for the first time, when she decided to radically change her image. Then Kylie dyed her naturally dark hair into a platinum blonde, and picked up a white jumpsuit to complement the new image. It was in this image that she appeared among the guests of New York Fashion Week in 2016.

Spring-summer collection LaQuan Smith 2021 is filled with looks inspired by the 1970s, so it makes sense that Kylie was among the first to try out a bohemian chic style.

It’s no surprise that Kylie is already feeling the spirit of the upcoming celebrations. On November 16, she launched a new line of Grinch-themed makeup. She decided to emphasize the lime shades of the products with rich green fur – on Santa’s dress and hat. Ironically enough, the Grinch hates Christmas, which is not the case for Kylie.

And despite the fact that the last image Kylie Jenner is the quintessence of herself, he is also suitable as a fashion lesson for all those who can appreciate a similar style. Of course, no one expects you to have multiple motorcycle pants options in your wardrobe. However, it will never be superfluous to slightly diversify the texture of your fashionable arsenal.

The weeks ahead are sure to be filled with virtual special occasions and time with loved ones, and why not use the event as an opportunity to enjoy festive metallic and glossy fabrics? Tinsel and gift wrapping are not the only things that should shine during the holidays.