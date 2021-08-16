Kylie Jenner supported Artsakh and called for donations (PHOTOS)

Model, founder of her own cosmetics company Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner, supported Artsakh and Armenia, calling for donations to the Armenia Fund (Hayastan All-Armenian Fund – ed.).

In a story on her Instagram page, Jenner posted the Artsakh flag, and also shared a video message from her sister, businesswoman Kim Kardashian, in which she calls for donations to Armenia and Artsakh.

Earlier, her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian made similar calls.





Aggravation of the situation in Artsakh

On the morning of September 27, Azerbaijani troops launched an offensive along the entire length of the contact line in Artsakh, encountering a decisive rebuff from the Armenian Armed Forces. Intense battles were fought in the southern, southeastern and northern directions of the front line. The shelling was also conducted on civilians and civilian infrastructures, including in Stepanakert, Shushi, Hadrut and other settlements. The Turkish Armed Forces, as well as foreign terrorist mercenaries recruited by it, joined the Azerbaijani aggression, as the Armenian side has repeatedly stated.

The Azerbaijani side suffered losses in manpower (4919 killed, thousands of wounded) and military equipment, in particular, destroyed 514 units of various armored vehicles, 4 MLRS “Smerch”, “Uragan”, 4 units of TOS-1A, 168 UAVs, 16 helicopters, 17 aircraft. According to the defense ministries of Armenia and Artsakh, during the repulse of the aggression of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, more than 430 Armenian servicemen were killed, several hundred people were wounded. As a result of war crimes in Azerbaijan, 25 civilians were killed and more than 100 wounded.









On October 9, following the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, with the mediation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, an agreement was reached on a ceasefire from 12:00 on October 10 for humanitarian purposes for the exchange of prisoners of war and other detainees and the bodies of the dead.

It was decided that Armenia and Azerbaijan, with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, begin substantive negotiations with the aim of achieving a peaceful settlement as soon as possible. However, a few minutes after the agreement entered into force, the Azerbaijani side fired at a settlement in Artsakh, as well as a village in southern Armenia, near the city of Kapan. Shelling on the line of contact, as well as in the direction of Stepanakert and other cities of Artsakh from Azerbaijan continues to this day.

Martial law was introduced in Artsakh and Armenia and general mobilization was declared.