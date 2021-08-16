Ledger Gets Binance Smart Chain Token Support

The Ledger cryptocurrency wallet now supports tokens based on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchain. The developers of the wallet reported this on the official website.

In addition to altcoins, Ledger also supports Binance’s native token, binance coin (BNB). To activate BSC on Ledger, the user needs to:

install the BSC app on the Ledger hardware device;

in the accounts tab, create a BSC account;

confirm the address for the transfer of tokens.

The wallet developers have warned that the Ledger Live app only supports BEP-20 tokens. However, the hardware wallet itself can store both tokens deployed on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20) and those based on the Binance Chain (BEP-2).









At the time of this writing, the largest BEP-20-based tokens in terms of capitalization are binance coin (BNB), binance USD (BUSD) and pancakeswap (CAKE).

At the end of July 2020, unknown persons stole 1 million email addresses from the Ledger manufacturer. It was reported that the theft could have occurred due to a flaw in the API. Ledger claims to have closed the vulnerability almost immediately, but the company later discovered that someone had taken advantage of the flaw by gaining access to an e-commerce and marketing database.

Ledger’s developers claim that the kidnappers were able to obtain data to email addresses, as well as additional information such as name, postal addresses and phone numbers.

In October of the same year, Ledger users faced a massive phishing attack. According to the victims, the attackers sent out emails asking them to install a fake update for Ledger.

Subscribe to BitNovosti on Telegram.

Share your opinion on this news in the comments below.

Source

Share link:

Related