Liza Arzamasova repeated the image of Julia Roberts from “Pretty Woman”

The star of the TV series “Daddy’s Daughters” Elizaveta Arzamasova celebrated her birthday in Dubai. The girl, along with her husband, figure skater Ilya Averbukh, arrived at a popular resort on the eve of the celebration to spend an unforgettable vacation here.









On the birthday of his beloved, Averbukh tried to surprise the birthday girl, and planned the holiday day from dawn to midnight. First, a camel ride through the desert, then a hot-air balloon ride over the endless burning orange sand dunes. And in the evening – a concert and a romantic dinner in a restaurant of one of the skyscrapers.

For a festive dinner, Arzamasova dressed in exactly the same outfit as the heroine of Julia Roberts from the movie “Pretty Woman” Vivian. She chose a chocolate-colored dress with large white polka dots and matched it with similar accessories – a wide belt and a hat.

The final of the evening delighted the birthday girl, and she turned to Averbukh with gratitude: “Thank you, my beloved husband, for an infinitely beautiful day!”

