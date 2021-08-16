Margot Robbie may replace Emma Stone in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon

Australian actress Margot Robbie may replace Oscar winner Emma Stone in Damien Chazelle’s drama Babylon. This was reported by Variety.

Stone withdrew from the project due to scheduling problems. Instead of her, Brad Pitt’s partner will probably become Robbie – they are already negotiating with her. Filming will take place next year and is slated for release in December 2021.









The film is being developed by the Paramount film studio. The film is produced by Olivia Hamilton (La La Land), Mark Platt (Drive), Matt Pluff and Tobey Maguire.

Babylon will be Chazelle’s first full-length project since Neil Armstrong’s biopic Man on the Moon, which was released in 2018. The film tells about the Hollywood stars of the 1920s. According to rumors, Brad Pitt will play a fictional actor, while Robbie is offered the role of Clara Bow.

In the center of the plot, presumably, there will be an aspiring Latin American actor who will try to build a career in Hollywood of the sunset era. The film will also feature the character of Anna Mei Wong, the first movie star of Chinese descent (her character has already appeared in the 2020 Netflix series “Hollywood”).