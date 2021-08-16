Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly first appeared as a couple

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

34-year-old Megan Fox and 30-year-old Coulson Baker (this is the real name of the artist Machine Gun Kelly) first appeared together on the red carpet. The actress and rapper attended the American Music Awards on November 23 in Los Angeles. The lovers posed together and did not hesitate to express their feelings.

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event was not held online. The actress posed for photographers in an asymmetrical wrap top and a high-waisted miniskirt. She complemented her look with long diamond earrings and a necklace. Machine Gun Kelly chose a white satin Balmain suit for its release.

On the red carpet, the rapper also met with friend Travis Barker, who helped him produce the fifth studio album, Tickets to My Downfall. Machine Gun Kelly made his AMA debut and performed with Barker during the awards ceremony, with Fox presenting one of the awards.



Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker

Recently, the actress gave an interview to Nylon, in which she talked about her lover.

Loving him is like falling in love with a tsunami or a forest fire. The force of attraction to him is simply overwhelming. I remember our first meeting … I looked into his eyes and felt the most primordial, most tender, purest grace. He hit me in the heart

The celebrity romance was first talked about back in May. The fans decided that the relationship between them began after working together on the film “Midnight in the Grain Field.” Fox also starred in the music video for the single Machine Gun Kelly Bloody Valentine, which was released shortly after they were first spotted together.

In the same month, she and 47-year-old Brian Austin Green announced their divorce. They tied the knot in June 2010. The couple are raising three sons: eight-year-old Noah, six-year-old Bodhi and four-year-old Jorni Rivera.

According to People, Megan Fox has already introduced her new lover to her children: she thought it was a natural step as the relationship with her boyfriend was getting more serious. Insiders say they are making plans for the future.