Megan Fox talks about her experience with Ayahuasca

Megan Fox recently became a guest on the Jimmy Kimmel program. There she talked about how she and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly traveled to Costa Rico to try ayahuasca. And, in her words, it was “an adventure into the depths of hell.”

Ayahuasca is a type of liana-like plant that can be found in the jungles of the Amazon, Peru, Brazil, Ecuador. The Indians believe that ayahuasca is a drug that helps a person to leave the shackles of his body in order to see other worlds and communicate with the gods. The name “ayahuasca” is the broth itself, which shamans make on the basis of creepers for the ceremony, and the ritual ceremony itself with the intake of a potion and immersion in a parallel reality.

“We went to Costa Rico to try ayahuasca in a local environment and it was not at all a five-star experience,” she shared. So the couple could not eat after 13:00 and take a shower, because the tropics are in a drought. They walked a lot, covering long distances. As it turned out, there is nothing “glamorous” in this.

The "ritual" itself Megan painted in detail. At first, they drank the broth itself, after which they began to vomit. "You cannot get out of this. And you need to snatch a certain amount before they allow you to come back with everyone. So you kind of cheer everyone up when they vomit, "she joked, adding that it was a good bonding experience.









The actress admitted that they took ayahuasca for three nights, and each time they had a different “move”. “Everyone has different paths,” she explained. “On the second night, I went to hell for eternity. And knowledge of eternity itself is like torture, because there is no beginning, no middle, no end. So you have real death. ”

One way or another, Megan admitted that the horrors of her mental hell were tantamount to therapy. “This is a drug that works – it surpasses anything you could do with talk therapy or hypnotherapy, any of those things,” said the actress. “It just goes straight into your soul and takes you into your psychological prison in which you are holding yourself. This is your own version of hell. And I was definitely there. “

We remind you that narcotic and psychotropic substances are dangerous to health and life!