Microsoft wants to use Ethereum blockchain to fight piracy

The Windows operating system and Office productivity suite have always been the best on all platforms for protecting against piracy, so it’s no surprise that Microsoft, the developer of both products, is working hard to put in place anti-piracy measures.

In a new paper released by Microsoft’s research department with contributions from researchers from Alibaba and Carnegie Mellon University, the Redmond software giant explored a blockchain-based incentive system to support anti-piracy campaigns.

As the name of the study suggests, “Argus: A Fully Transparent Incentive System for Anti-Piracy Campaigns,” Microsoft’s new system relies on the transparency aspect of blockchain technology. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Argus seeks to provide an unreliable incentive mechanism while protecting data collected from the open anonymous population of reporters about piracy.

“We see this as a distributed system problem,” the document says. “In the process of implementation, we overcome a number of inevitable obstacles to ensuring security, despite full transparency.”

Argus allows pirated content to be traced back to the source using the appropriate watermarking algorithm detailed in the document. Every content leakage report, also called “proof of leak”, includes an information hiding procedure. Thus, no one other than the informer can report one and the same watermarked copy without actually owning it.









The system also includes safeguards to reduce incentives so that a whistleblower does not report the same leaked content over and over again under different pseudonyms. “Given the safety and practicality of Argus, we hope that real anti-piracy campaigns will be truly effective by moving to completely transparent incentive mechanism, ”the report says.

Detailing the Ethereum network fees issue, the document explains that the team has optimized several cryptographic operations, “so that the cost of piracy reports has dropped to the equivalent cost of sending about 14 ETH transfer transactions to execute on the public Ethereum network, otherwise thousands of transactions.”

Tech companies around the world are increasingly concerned with protecting intellectual property and fighting digital piracy. As previously reported, Tech Mahindra, the IT arm of the Indian conglomerate Mahindra Group, recently launched a new blockchain-based digital contracts and rights platform based on the IBM Hyperledger Fabric protocol for the media and entertainment industry.