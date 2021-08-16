Microsoft will fight pirates with the Ethereum blockchain

Microsoft is developing the Argus system, built on the Ethereum blockchain, which aims to collect and store data from sources reporting detected illegal giveaways. Insiders providing information will be rewarded.

The study of a blockchain-based incentive system to support anti-piracy campaigns was conducted with the participation of researchers from Alibaba and Carnegie Mellon University. Argus relies on the transparency aspect of the Ethereum blockchain technology to provide a robust incentive mechanism.









At the same time, the system protects data collected from an open, anonymous source of piracy reports. In addition, it has tools that will prevent a whistleblower from reporting on the same file sharing service under different nicknames, thus getting more incentives.

Argus tracks pirated content back to its source using the appropriate watermarking algorithm. Each leak report includes a procedure for hiding information. Thus, no one except the informant will be able to report the same copy with watermarks.

Microsoft has also optimized several cryptographic operations on the Ethereum network by bundling multiple messages into a single transaction.