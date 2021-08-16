Microsoft will use Ethereum blockchain to reward pirate denunciations

Microsoft, among other things, is known for its zero-tolerance policy on digital piracy. A new document, published by the company’s research department, suggests using the Argus reward system, powered by the Ethereum blockchain, to combat piracy. The system will allow volunteers to report content misuse in exchange for a reward.

Microsoft claims that Argus is transparent and secure, and is capable of weeding out malicious false and erroneous piracy reports. Recall that the Redmond company is part of the Software Alliance, which is engaged in the control of copyright infringement both on the web and off it. The Alliance also offers rewards to users who report piracy, but Microsoft’s Argus system stands out for its openness and transparency that the Softwafe Alliance currently lacks.

Microsoft says many companies are engaged in anti-piracy efforts, but the effectiveness of their actions is questionable due to a lack of transparency. The Redmond tech giant believes transparency is a must to get people interested in collaborating.









The operating principle of the new system is quite simple. Pirated content is traced back to its source using a unique watermark that matches the secret code. When a pirated copy is reported, the status of the source changes to “accused”. The system provides for the possibility of appealing the accusation, but if it is not possible to appeal it, the status is changed to “guilty”. Argus is an open system, but there are various safeguards against abuse. For example, reporting the same piracy episode multiple times under different pseudonyms will reduce the reward.

It is unknown if Microsoft plans to test the system in real conditions anytime soon. In theory, it works with various types of media and software. At the same time, it is not yet clear how effective the technology will be in real life. It’s worth noting that Microsoft’s idea is no longer new. A similar blockchain-based system was invented by the South African company Custos many years ago. However, Microsoft assures that Argus is vastly superior to Custos. Argus documentation and the system itself will be presented at the upcoming 40th International Symposium on Reliable Distributed Systems in late September.