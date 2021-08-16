Movies to Learn Important Life Lessons

The filmmakers’ mission is not only to make money from their film, but also to inspire the viewer, and maybe inspire hope. In the history of cinema, there are many films that, with just one scene, are able to induce new beginnings, make the right decision, or vice versa, protect against a fatal mistake. After watching what films your life can change for the better, says 5-tv.ru…

“Top view is better” – fight for your dream

Romantic comedy with Gwyneth Paltrow in the title role was released in 2003. The plot is based on the story of a girl from a remote American province, who decided to become stewardess… Donna Jensen started her career with a small local airline. Working conditions oppress her: small planes, ill-mannered passengers and economy class.

The girl dreams of trying herself in major airlines. The autobiographical book of the fictional star in the film, the legendary flight attendant Sally Weston, serves as a guide to the dream. At one point, Donna decides to undergo training in a large airline. Her friend Christina went with her. The girl’s dreams begin to come true when, in the course of her studies, she meets her idol: Weston sees potential in Donna and predicts her work in the first grade.

“Wherever you live, no matter what others say about you, you can achieve whatever you want. But you need to start right now. Right this second “, – said one of the heroes of the film.

But the test results ruin all her plans: the heroine is sent on domestic flights, and her friend in the first class of international flights. Donna worked for several years in the sky above USAbut soon realized that her test results were a mistake. Donna started fighting for her dream again: she retried the exam and proved to the airline’s management that she deserves more. The example of Donna Jenson in the movie “The View from the Top is Better” proves that our whole life depends only on ourselves: whether we go with the flow and agree with the circumstances, or vice versa, continued to fight for his dream.

TV series “Clone” – never get involved with drugs

Many people do not take TV series seriously, especially if they were filmed in Latin American countries. Brazilian TV series “Clone“ one of the most popular soap operas of the 2000s. It raises several eternal and serious topics. One of the storylines is drug addiction Mel – the daughter of the protagonist – Lucas Ferras. She was played by actress Deborah Falabella. A modest and intelligent girl from a wealthy family suffers from a misunderstanding of her relatives: family members do not care about her inner world, but only her abilities, which will bring glory to the Ferrass’ piggy bank. In addition, Mel’s relatives do not accept her beloved Shandi: he worked as Mel’s personal driver and did not have a higher education. For them, he is a “beggar rogue.”

Of course, Maiza – Mel’s mother – is against her connection with Shandi. She intrigues him. The girl breaks down and starts taking soft drugs, and then switches to hard ones. Later, she becomes addicted, estranged from friends, family and loved one. In the TV series “Clone”, scenes of the heroine’s breakdown, street theft for the sake of a dose, and even the robbery of her own house are shown in detail.

“Our memories are the cruellest executioner”, – said one of the heroes of the series, commenting on personal experience with prohibited substances.

In the plot there is no miraculous recovery from drug addiction Mel. She has been fighting drugs for years. This storyline in all colors shows what happens to people who decide to connect their lives with prohibited substances. Someone stops in time, and someone, like Mel, falls to the very bottom. Her story ends with a happy ending: she successfully struggles with addiction, gives birth to a child, reunites with her beloved and opens a rehabilitation center.

Forrest Gump – Don’t Pay Attention to Others’ Opinions

Tom Hanks starred in Forrest Gump, for which he received theOscar“In 1995. The drama tells the story of a kind boy with low mental abilities who lives in the state of Alabama. In addition to dementia, Forrest has leg problems and wears special stretch marks. Residents of the city laugh at him, and the mother teaches her son: “Don’t let people say that they are better than you! If God wanted to make everyone the same, he would wear stretchers for everyone! ”









Forrest really does not pay attention to his shortcomings, he lives a busy life. He unwittingly becomes a witness and participant in key historical events in the United States in the 20th century. The hero of the film rescues comrades in arms during the shelling during Vietnamwhere he went to serve in the army. Forrest Gump becomes a hero for his military exploits.

He decides to fulfill the dream of his deceased best friend named Bubba: Forrest starts a shrimp fishing business. At first, no one believes in his success. The Bubba family is literally spinning at the temple, and the boat seller laughingly sells the boat. But Forrest manages to build a lucrative business thanks to Hurricane Carmen, which hit the southern states in 1974. Tons of shrimp were thrown ashore, the hero became rich in an instant. But becoming a multimillionaire, Forrest continued to live in his home in Alabama and mowed the lawn on the football field for free.

“Mom used to say that a person needs only the most necessary things. The rest is window dressing. “, – said the main character of the film.

In the life of Forrest Gump there was also love – Jenny’s classmate. He carries his feelings through the entire plot of the film, despite the fact that they were initially incompatible. Ultimately, Forrest and Jenny got married. At the end of the film, the girl dies of an incurable disease, and Gump brings up their common son. The drama by Robert Zemeckis teaches the viewer not to pay attention to other people’s opinions. The main thing is to be yourself. After all, as Forest Gump said: “You will always be yourself, only different.”

“Where the heart is” – do not lose heart in critical situations

A little-known film starring Natalie Portman was released in 2000. The actress played the heroine of Novali. The girl was betrayed twice. The first was her mother, who abandoned the heroine as a child. The second time Novali betrayed her lover: on the way to California, he left her penniless in the last months of pregnancy in a supermarket, where they stopped to buy herself slippers. As a result, Novalie had nowhere to go, she lived for some time in a supermarket and even gave birth to a daughter there. The journalists nicknamed the girl “the mother from Wal-Mart”.

But after the birth of the baby, a friend appeared in Novali’s life, who took her in. The heroine had to start life from scratch. For all the time, the girl did not shed a tear, did not give herself a reason to lose heart. She heroically defended her right to a happy life: she built a career as a photographer, raised her daughter, got her own home and found true love.

The film “Where the heart is” teaches the viewer that any person can become successful. Yes, the plot looks like a fairy tale, but it carries its main message – to remain a good person under any circumstances. Even if you have a lot of bad people in your life, don’t let them break your spirit.

“Servant “- all people are equal

Although slavery in the United States was abolished back in 1865, the black population could not achieve equality until the second half of the 20th century. This topic is raised in the film “The Servant” based on the book of the same name by Catherine Stokett. The drama takes place at the height of the Black Civil Rights Movement in the United States in the 60s. In the South of the country, it was customary to keep a servant in the house. They were almost not considered human, and some housewives even disdained going to the same toilet with them. But no one could do without a servant.

The main character Skitter just graduated from college and dreams of becoming a journalist. To get to work in a prestigious New York publication, a girl needs to gain experience. She takes a job at a local newspaper in her home state of Mississippi and runs a column on home economics. In order to succeed in her career, Skeeter decides to write a book about the real life of black women who work as servants.

“Ugliness is what grows inside: meanness, cruelty”Nanny Skeeter said.

Throughout the entire plot of the film, the viewer observes a blatant injustice. The white population, which considers itself to be in charge of the state, is in many ways inferior to blacks in moral terms. The actions of some of the heroines are so cruel that they can hardly be called even brutal. Skeeter takes the side of the servants, because she was raised by a black woman. In the end, justice will prevail: the book comes out, putting the main antiheroes in place. After watching the film “The Servant” the viewer should have a sharpened sense of tolerance and justice. All people are equal, regardless of skin color and origin.