Musk & Cuban Pushes Dogecoin 16.8% Up By Investing.com

Investing.com – American billionaire and Dallas Mavericks basketball team owner Mark Cuban has once again decided to help Tesla founder Lon Musk in his efforts to send him “to the moon.”

According to forklog, over the past day, the comic altcoin has risen in price by 16.8%, and over the week – by more than 45%.

Cuban spurred cryptocurrency growth last Friday by promising special discounts during the summer sale of club merch for those who pay in Dogecoin.

On the same day, Cuban in an interview with CNBC called Dogecoin “the strongest cryptocurrency in terms of medium of exchange.”

“I’ve been saying this for a while now,” Elon Musk, a longtime Dogecoin fan, responded to this statement.

Mark Cuban did not stop there and on August 15 expressed his opinion on the benefits of meme cryptocurrency on Twitter (NYSE :).

“What people overlook at DOGE is that imperfection and simplicity are its strengths. You can only use a coin for two things: spend or hold. Both are easy to understand. And it’s cheap to buy. It all makes her [Dogecoin] a community that anyone can join, ”he wrote.

But the Dallas Mavericks weren’t the only ones in the sports world to take an interest in currencies. According to The Athletic, in the new season, the logo of the coin will appear on the uniform of the English Premier League “Watford” football club.

Forklog notes that this became possible after the conclusion of the team’s sponsorship contract with the cryptocurrency online casino Stake.com, which is estimated at no less than £ 700,000 (about $ 970,060) and will be paid in cryptocurrency.

To promote the partnership, Stake.com plans to give away 10 million DOGE.

In March, the Dallas Mavericks became the first NBA club to accept DOGE for payment.

At the end of April, Cuban wrote several messages about the token and, in particular, stated that his team at the NBA was going to execute 6 thousand transactions with Dogecoin in April.

“This is the only coin that people actually use for transactions,” Cuban said when the user asked why he supported the coin. “People are spending their Doge, which means more businesses will start using it.”

Cuban later announced that he concentrated 60% of his cryptocurrency portfolio in, 30% in. Other digital assets accounted for only 10%. He did not name the volume of investments.

– The text was prepared by Alexandra Shnitnikova