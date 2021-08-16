Natalie Portman shared a rare snapshot of her children

Natalie Portman with her son Aleph and daughter Amalia

If we talk about her personal life, then 38-year-old Natalie Portman in this sense is one of the most private Hollywood stars. She rarely talks about her husband Benjamin Millepieu and does not show her children, eight-year-old son Aleph and three-year-old daughter Amalia. However, yesterday, in honor of Mother’s Day, she made an exception. The star has published a touching photo in which she kisses and hugs her son and daughter.



The photo, most likely, was taken a long time ago, since Amalia is still very small on it.

The author of the picture is Natalie’s 42-year-old husband, choreographer and dancer Benjamin Millepieu. This year, the couple will celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary. Natalie and Benjamin’s celebration was in secret and took place in one of the picturesque coastal areas in Central California. The event was attended by relatives and friends of the couple, including the daughter of US President Donald Trump Ivanka, who posted holiday pictures on Twitter that day.

By the way, the spouses were brought together by the cinema – they met on the set of the film “Black Swan”, for the role in which Portman received an Oscar.

Benjamin Millepieu and Natalie Portman








