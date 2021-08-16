Photo of Hollywood actress of Ukrainian origin Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis is a Ukrainian-born Hollywood actress who won the Woman of the Year award from the American University of Harvard. We bring to your attention seductive photos of the star.

Mila Kunis – photo from open sources

Milena (Mila) Kunis was born in the city of Chernivtsi in the family of a successful engineer Mark and the owner of a pharmacy Elvira. In 1991, when the girl was only 7 years old, the family decided to go to America. They came to Los Angeles, California with only $ 250, but very soon they started a new, American life. Further, Radio MAXIMUM writes about the beauty.





At the age of 9, the future Hollywood star already clearly knew that she would become a celebrity. Her father took little Mila to an acting school in Beverly Hills, which she attended after school. 1998 was an important milestone for Mila Kunis. She passed auditions for the new project “Show of the 70s”. It was he who gave the girl a start in a big movie. However, it all started with a little deception.













The fact is that at the time of the start of filming, the actress was only 14 years old, while, according to the terms of the organizers, all performers had to be over eighteen. Mila looked old enough, so no one doubted her age. When the misunderstanding was resolved, the directors did not want to part with the talented girl and left her.





As a result, Mila starred in all eight seasons of the show, earning herself popularity and a huge number of fans. The actress has never hidden her passion for gambling. In an interview, the star admitted that she once managed to lose a significant amount of money in a Las Vegas casino.

Recall aboutBottom of the strongest and most beautiful couples in Hollywood Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have decided to sell their luxury estate in the prestigious Beverly Hills area. Photos of the house have already appeared on the website of the real estate company.

