PrimeXBT Analyst: Ripple Lawsuit Will End Soon

Kim Choi, an analyst at PrimeXBT, said the new twist could quickly end Ripple’s litigation.

Kim Choi, an analyst at PrimeXBT, noted that there was an important turnaround in the Ripple-SEC lawsuit last week. On Wednesday, it became known that the court granted Ripple’s request for an international discovery. Brad Garlinghouse, founder of Ripple, recently filed an international discovery petition to get information from several overseas exchanges. Specifically, they requested information from Binance.com.

Ripple’s lawyers explained that documents from Binance.com (and / or other international exchanges outside the US) will provide evidence that the SEC’s claim against Ripple XRP sales is invalid under Section 5 of the Securities Act.









In one of the documents filed by the SEC, Ripple’s lawyers discovered that the SEC was suing Ripple and its founders on the grounds that it violated Section 5 of the Securities Act by selling “XRP securities” around the world. However, Section 5 of the Securities Act of 1933 only applies to sales of securities in the United States, and therefore the SEC will not have the right to sue for sales of securities outside the United States. As such, suing Ripple for the sale of “XRP securities” in international waters outside of its jurisdiction is void and the SEC should not be allowed to enforce such a procedure. Ripple has acknowledged that the vast majority of XRP has indeed been sold internationally to investors outside of the US.

According to several legal experts, if information from Binance.com could prove that the majority of Ripple’s XRP sales were to investors outside the US, Ripple could have filed a petition to dismiss the claim as the SEC would have no right to intervene, regardless of this. whether XRP was securities or not. If the court’s opinion coincides with the opinion of Ripple’s lawyers, the court can terminate the lawsuit, effectively giving Ripple the victory.

Hence, the upcoming disclosure of information provided by Binance.com is critical. While some investors are concerned that “winning” in this way would make XRP’s status uncertain and still unavailable for trading in the US, Ripple and XRP have nevertheless shown that they do not need US investors (not on their own choice) in order to continue their activities. expanding the service sector, continuing to build business partnerships and cooperation internationally, which is helping to restore XRP prices.

In addition, the court is unlikely to punish intermediaries like exchanges for selling XRP tokens in the US, as SEC lawyers specifically acknowledged in March that cryptocurrency exchanges are not violating any guidelines by allowing XRP trading on their platforms as a guide. applies only to principals. Consequently, the cancellation of the lawsuit could instill confidence in the US exchanges to re-enable XRP, potentially sending an avalanche of investors to buy XRP.

It was previously known that the Ripple Currencycloud client will create a new solution for electronic money.