Research: Ethereum surpasses Bitcoin in popularity in Singapore

Singaporeans investing in digital assets prefer Ethereum, while Bitcoin is only the second most popular coin. This is stated in the study of the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange, the Seedly financial platform and the CoinMarketCap analytical service.

The survey was conducted among 4348 adult citizens of the country. According to its results, 2,862 respondents (67%) keep cryptocurrencies in their portfolios. Of these, 2,236 (78%) invested in Ethereum, 1975 (69%) in Bitcoin, and 1,141 (40%) in Cardano (ADA).

Data: research.

According to the survey, 81% of respondents have invested in cryptocurrency for a long time, while 58% are focused on short-term transactions.

According to the researchers, the average annual income of study participants among men is from $ 45,000 to $ 55,000, among women – from $ 55,000 to $ 75,000.

Data: Research.

In addition to Bitcoin and Ethereum, women prefer XRP tokens from Ripple and the Polkadot (DOT) project. Men are more likely to trade with Tether’s USDT stablecoin.









Two-thirds of the 2,862 respondents who invested in digital assets took this step because of COVID-19. In May, analysts at The Economist Intelligence Unit said the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of cryptocurrencies.

The researchers cited lack of knowledge and understanding, high risks, and insufficient regulatory oversight as constraints.

Data: research.

Earlier, the Bitcoin exchange Gemini found that about 63% of Americans are interested in digital assets, although they do not own them. More than half of the respondents were women.

As a reminder, bitcoin turned out to be the most recognizable coin among US citizens. In second place is the Dogecoin meme cryptocurrency, followed by Ethereum.

Gemini – 2021 State of Crypto in the Singapore by ForkLog on Scribd

Subscribe to ForkLog news on Telegram: ForkLog Feed – the entire news feed, ForkLog – the most important news, infographics and opinions.

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER