Ripple: “We innovate to realize the Internet of value”

In the material on the official website, the Ripple team analyzed its activities in the framework of achieving the Internet of values. First of all, it was noted:

Since the inception of Ripple in 2012, our goal has been to create an Internet of Value – a world in which money flows as smoothly as information. In cross-border payments, we are accelerating this vision to align with the new shape and identity of global finance so that our clients can thrive in this new environment by taking advantage of a modern infrastructure that moves money like never before.

Next, the Ripple team touched on their RippleNet in detail:

Our unique solutions can eliminate pre-financing and free up working capital so our global network partners can quickly and efficiently reach key corridors. In addition, RippleNet uses a single rulebook to govern global network participants, which ensures transparency and minimizes inefficiencies, duplication and confusion. As a result, RippleNet members receive lower operating costs and simplify product deployment. Thanks to RippleNet, our clients and their end users can take advantage of blockchain technology, which makes it faster and cheaper to transfer money across borders. And this is leading to increased competition in the United States and abroad, which further enhances the efficiency of the global financial system.

The Ripple team went on to cite a statement by Arak Sutivong, Chief Strategy Officer at Siam Commercial Bank:

We are proud to be the first bank in Asia to use Ripple’s leading blockchain-based network solution to provide real-time payments to our clients, whose families often depend on the availability of these funds to meet basic needs – time is of the essence to them.

After nearly a decade of continuous and thorough updates and enhancements to our suite of products, we are one of the world’s leading enterprise blockchain companies serving hundreds of clients in over 55 countries. Banks and financial institutions today can dramatically improve the speed, cost, and reliability of how people transact around the world.

The article also noted the importance of getting into the list of 50 companies CNBC Disruptor:

Earlier this year, CNBC unveiled the Disruptor 2021 List of 50 Companies, and we were honored to be nominated for the prestigious Technology Innovator nomination for the second year in a row. As an organization, we are very proud to be part of a group of innovative companies that push boundaries, challenge status quotas and set new standards. In a few years, this meant the creation of an optimized global payments network that empowers both financial institutions and their consumers.

The Ripple team also pointed out breakthroughs in the field of tokenization:

And while we continue to accelerate innovation in global payments and global networking, we are also making breakthroughs in tokenization. This is because better and more efficient means of value tokenization will make it easy to issue, use, exchange, and move all kinds of assets – from central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the Internet of value. We believe this is just the beginning for NFT and for the broader category of tokens in the blockchain. To further empower entrepreneurs looking to use NFT, we have partnered with Mintable, an NFT marketplace that allows users to seamlessly create, buy and sell digital items using fiat or cryptocurrency. With a built-in decentralized exchange (DEX), low transaction fees, fast transaction times, and environmental neutrality, XRP Ledger (XRPL) is ideal for keeping NFT running smoothly. Together with Mintable, we believe that NFTs will open up new business models for creators and offer new and better experiences for consumers.

To summarize everything, Ripple noted:

From financial institutions to developers and entrepreneurs, everything we do at Ripple is focused on creating innovative solutions that help realize the Internet of Value. We use technologies that can provide new business benefits for our partners, new benefits for consumers, and greater engagement and fairness for those who are not banking or receiving banking services. We are honored to be recognized for this pioneering work, and we are delighted at the tremendous opportunities that are opening up to us.

