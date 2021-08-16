Ryan Reynolds shares what it’s like to be the father of three daughters

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with their daughters

Ryan Reynolds, 44, rarely talks about family life with his 33-year-old wife Blake Lively and their children. However, the other day he opened up and admitted in an interview with Access Hollywood that he never could have imagined that he would become the father of three daughters. According to the actor, he really likes being the father of the girls.

Jokes aside, they are the most capable people I know. If something in my life happened to be crazy or scary, the first people I relied on were them, because they have wisdom, strength and calmness. They are brave – he said.

Reynolds noted that he himself grew up in a family where there were only boys (the actor has three older brothers. – Ed.), So the birth of daughters was a complete surprise to him.

I love every second of this adventure

– he admitted.

The actor also talked about how he and Blake combine career and personal life, prioritizing the latter.

We try not to part: I star in films, my wife too. We travel everywhere and we are always together. I think the best thing about this is that we don’t really spend our time separately. I spend a lot of time with my girls

– he concluded.









Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been married for eight years. The couple’s first daughter, James, was born two years after their wedding – she will soon be six years old. For the second time, Ryan and Blake became parents four years ago – they had a daughter, Ines. The third daughter of the spouses, whose name they hid for a long time, was born a year ago. The couple named the girl Betty.

The spouses try to protect their daughters from the attention of strangers and do not show them on social networks.