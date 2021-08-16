Salma Hayek, Elizabeth Hurley and other 40+ celebrities who look amazing in swimsuits

Look at the beach season queens who are not going to give up age

Elizabeth Hurley (55)













Elizabeth Hurley already passed the model baton son Damian but at almost 56 years old, she is still ready to showcase beach fashion in a spectacular fashion. Hurley has her own brand of swimwear Elizabeth Hurley Beach, for which she does not have to choose a model: the celebrity does it herself best of all.

Nicole Scherzinger (42)

The vocalist of The Pussycat Dolls, on the wave of popularity in the early 2000s, more than once got into all sorts of ratings of the sexiest women in the world, adorning the covers of men’s gloss. Since then, her career has undergone a series of changes: Nicole Scherzinger tried to perform solo, starred in a movie, and then became the host of a television show. But the famous outlines of her figure remained the same and just as admire the fans, led by the beloved of the celebrity, rugby player Tom Evans.

Padma Lakshmi (50 years old)

The first Indian beauty to win the world catwalks, has long since abandoned her modeling career. Padma Lakshmi now hosts the Top Chef cooking show, sharing her recipes and tasting guest chefs. Delicacies, however, do not miraculously affect the figure of the celebrity, who at 50 still boasts elastic, toned skin and a thin waistline.









Kourtney Kardashian (42)

Kourtney Kardashian is the eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, but at 42, she looks fresh and youthful. Like her younger relatives – Kim, Khloe and Kylie – the celebrity is a happy owner of feminine hips combined with a flat belly.

Heidi Klum (48 years old)

The German super-model lives under the slogan “once a model, always a model”. Heidi Klum has been on the catwalk for quite some time only at the Next Top Model show, which she has hosted since 2006, but is still ready to showcase her model figure at least on the beach. Her secret simple: regular exercise, balanced nutrition and love …

Elle Macpherson (57)

The Australian top model was known in the 1980s as The Body, graced the cover of Sports Illustrated five times and entered the Guinness Book of Records for the longest legs. At 57, she still lives up to her nickname and looks amazing in a bikini.

Salma Hayek (54)

The hot Mexican actress seems to be frozen in one of her seductive roles and is not about to give in to age. At 54, Salma Hayek is difficult to give more than 35, and an impeccable figure plays an important role in her youthful appearance. Elastic skin, toned body and lush bust make the celebrity the real queen of the beach. And she, knowing this, never ceases to delight fans with photos in swimsuits.