Salma Hayek responded to haters on gossip about marriage of convenience | Gossip

Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek has responded to rumors that her marriage to billionaire François-Henri Pinault is fictitious.

According to her, such statements from the public look ridiculous and stupid. The celebrity says that she and her husband have been together for 15 years, so it’s illogical to blame her for a marriage of convenience. Writes about this Stylecaster (to view the photo, scroll to the bottom of the page).

“It is impossible to see my real husband in the photographs. He helped me radically change my lifestyle and become much better. Think before you say anything, because I have been with him for 15 years. We love each other very much,” Salma explained.

In addition, Hayek did not hide the fact that harsh statements about marriage because of money greatly offend her.









“This is not just an insult to me. People are judging not only me … But they cannot even imagine what happiness it is to be near a loved one,” she said.

