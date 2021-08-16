Senior Manager at Ripple spoke about achievements in D&I programs

In a new episode of The Ripple Drop, Ripple Senior Manager Alison Crawford spoke about the company’s achievements in the D&I programs.

Ripple Senior Manager for Diversity and Inclusion Alison Crawford, in the new issue of The Ripple Drop, provided an update on the company’s achievements in its D&I programs (a special approach to work of employees, which means creating a level playing field for employees who differ from each other by gender, age, ethnos and so on). Having risen to the four pillars of D&I Ripple, she detailed a number of initiatives over the past year: external efforts, such as showcasing the diversity of the company’s employees, and internal initiatives, such as promotion and recruitment, cultural and professional development among leaders, and the revitalization of seven resource groups ( ERG).









A spokesperson for Ripple stressed that these employee-led ERGs are critical to ensuring that the company sees and embraces differences so that people can do their jobs in the best possible way. It is important, she said, that Ripple D&I’s program, as a global company, focuses on the greatest opportunities in each region, while continuing to make progress on universal issues such as equal access and the advancement of women.

Alison also proudly noted that the company has implemented the Rooney Rule, which ensures that at least two underrepresented people go through a certain stage of the interview process. And she really enjoys using the results of an internal survey to accurately match the company’s strengths with the needs of Ripple supporters around the world.

Earlier it was known that the head of Ripple filed a petition to receive documents from Binance. There was also information that Ripple is announcing a new ODL corridor in Japan.