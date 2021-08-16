Sound bath: what it is and why Kendall Jenner loved it so much

Recently, the problem of increased anxiety has become more relevant than ever. Morning yoga, meditation apps or a turpentine bath – during quarantine, each of us was looking for a way to recover and calm our nerves. And someone continues to do this today: Kendall Jenner, for example, advises to close your eyes and breathe while she just starts experimenting with the singing bowl at home. We will tell you why you should also try a sound bath and what are its benefits for your well-being.

What is a sound bath

A sound bath is the same meditation, only to the accompaniment of copper bowls, a gong or a human voice. For centuries, different cultures have used sound as part of their religious ceremonies to delve deeper into consciousness and make meditation more effective. This medical practice affects the human condition with the help of vibrations of sound frequencies. They have a healing effect on the human mind and body. There is no specific standard for performing a sound bath, but the most common type of practice is an hour with a mentor who immerses you in a meditative state using various devices and mantras. The sounds can be unpleasant at first, or, conversely, you can fall asleep under them, but neither one nor the other will interfere with the healing process.

Where to learn it online

If you can’t find a mentor, try making a sonic bath yourself. You can watch a YouTube tutorial and practice with the bowls at home, or use off-the-shelf audio recordings and just chill out to the music – for example, using a dedicated Spotify playlist or the Gong Bath app.









Who practices sound baths

From Robert Downey Jr. to Charlize Theron and now Kendall Jenner, the stars have spoken out over and over about their love of sonic baths. With isolation, many missed the studio and conducted sessions on their own: for example, Emma Roberts practiced through online streams on Instagram Sacred Light Healing. On such live broadcasts, they not only conduct a sound bath, but also explain the principles of the method.

Benefit

Sounds penetrating the body, relieve overstrain of the muscles of the neck and shoulders, relieve headaches. And vibration fights stress and anxiety, can reduce physical pain, neutralize symptoms of PTSD, and even prevent cardiovascular disease. Experts say that the healing frequency of 432 Hz has a beneficial effect on the body and balances the chakras, so each of us should definitely try a singing bowl or gong in action.

