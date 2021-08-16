Supported by Elon Musk, Dogecoin has grown by 40%, Cardano – by 50%, and Bitcoin reached $ 48 thousand

The growth of the cryptocurrency market continues: Dogecoin, supported by Elon Musk, has added more than 40% in a week, while it has risen in price by 12% per day and is now worth $ 0.334. Dogecoin has a market cap of over $ 43 billion. The head of Tesla and SpaceX at the end of July, with one message, provoked a sharp rise in the Dogecoin rate, while he has been actively supporting the cryptocurrency since the beginning of the year.

Today, at about 6:00 Moscow time, bitcoin again set a maximum for the last three months and reached the $ 48,000 mark. After that, there was a slight adjustment. At the moment, more than 47.5 thousand dollars are given for one coin. Cryptocurrency capitalization is more than $ 892 billion. Over the past week, the rate has grown by almost 10%.









Ethereum has gained 11% over the past week, the rate is about $ 3.3 thousand, and the market capitalization of Ethereum is $ 383 billion.

Cryptocurrency Cardano added an impressive 50% in a week, the market capitalization exceeded $ 68 billion, the rate is $ 2.13.

A few more coins grew by more than 50% over the week: Revain, XRP, Axie Infinity, Terra, Klaytn and others.